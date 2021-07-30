The SEC Votes To Officially Invite Texas And Oklahoma To Join The Conference

The SEC has officially voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.

According to ESPN, the conference voted 14-0 to formally extend invitations to the Sooners and Longhorns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said about the vote.

The 14 SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday to extend invitations to Big 12 co-founders Oklahoma and Texas to join the league.

https://t.co/jEe0uITKYl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 29, 2021

The Sooners and Longhorns will now have to officially accept the offer, which will likely happen Friday. We’re incredibly close to the finish line, and we’ll cross it once both programs officially accept.

The biggest question now is when the move will happen. Will it happen as early as 2022? As crazy as that sounds, it’s a very real possibility.

In fact, I expect Texas and Oklahoma to both be in the SEC starting next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

As for the Big 12, as I’m sure you can all imagine, they’re not happy. You can read Bob Bowlsby’s reaction below.

He’s not pleased!

Latest statement from Bob Bowlsby regarding OU & Texas departure pic.twitter.com/ojJ5ZNoQPF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 30, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. It’s wild how fast this situation has come together. Three weeks ago, nobody would have believed this. Now, it’s July 30 and the process is almost done. What an awesome sport!