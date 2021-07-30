Editorial

Simone Biles Explains Getting The ‘Twisties,’ Says It’s A ‘Petrifying’ Situation

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Simone Biles opened up about getting the twisties, and the situation sounds terrible.

The legendary American gymnast had to withdraw from multiple Olympic events this week because of her mental health and inability to physically perform due to the twisties. The twisties are when a gymnast isn’t able to control her movements, and is very dangerous for obvious reasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Biles was answering questions about the twisties on her Instagram story, and referred to them as “petrifying.”

She also added, “Literally can not tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever not having an inch of control over your body. What’s even scarier is that because I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have NO idea how I’m going to land. Or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back…”

When someone called her crashes “adorable,” Biles responded with, “It only looks ‘safe’ because I’m on a soft surface. If I was on a competition surface it wouldn’t look adorable.”

As more and more information comes out about Biles choosing to withdraw from the Olympics, her decision seems to become more and more justified.

Despite all the hot take artists online who were spouting off all week, it seems like she 100% did the right thing. She saved her team’s shot at a medal, and she stopped herself from potentially getting seriously hurt.

Why is that not acceptable?

Biles doesn’t owe anyone an apology. She just needs to take care of herself, and go from there. People who want to pop off online can do it all they want. The rest of us will continue living our lives and I’m sure Biles feels the same way.