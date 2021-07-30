Simone Biles Explains Getting The ‘Twisties,’ Says It’s A ‘Petrifying’ Situation

Simone Biles opened up about getting the twisties, and the situation sounds terrible.

The legendary American gymnast had to withdraw from multiple Olympic events this week because of her mental health and inability to physically perform due to the twisties. The twisties are when a gymnast isn't able to control her movements, and is very dangerous for obvious reasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Biles was answering questions about the twisties on her Instagram story, and referred to them as “petrifying.”

Simone Biles Explains How the “Twisties” Led to Her Withdrawal from Olympic Events https://t.co/ytpNZpWVbd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 30, 2021

She also added, “Literally can not tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever not having an inch of control over your body. What’s even scarier is that because I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have NO idea how I’m going to land. Or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back…”

When someone called her crashes “adorable,” Biles responded with, “It only looks ‘safe’ because I’m on a soft surface. If I was on a competition surface it wouldn’t look adorable.”

As more and more information comes out about Biles choosing to withdraw from the Olympics, her decision seems to become more and more justified.

New evidence reveals Simone Biles saved America’s shot at a medal by withdrawing. Will all the critics and grifters chasing retweets admit they were wrong when they said she should have kept competing, which would have resulted in no medal for the team? pic.twitter.com/bvjtEANdq5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 29, 2021

Despite all the hot take artists online who were spouting off all week, it seems like she 100% did the right thing. She saved her team’s shot at a medal, and she stopped herself from potentially getting seriously hurt.

Why is that not acceptable?

On Simone “quitting” on her team. She actually saved it. Her vault scored a 13.766. Brutally low. It was 0.534 below her teammates and 0.700 below the lowest Russian score. Russia took a commanding 1.067 lead because of it. US can’t win silver if she’s scoring like that. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 27, 2021

Biles doesn’t owe anyone an apology. She just needs to take care of herself, and go from there. People who want to pop off online can do it all they want. The rest of us will continue living our lives and I’m sure Biles feels the same way.