Woman Eats The Pavement While Trying To Race A Disguised Tyreek Hill In Hilarious Viral Video

One woman ate the pavement while trying to race Tyreek Hill.

In a TikTok video posted by @@deestroying, the Kansas City Chiefs receiver was dressed up as an elderly man and a woman offered to race him a short distance.

Even though he was going to crush her, the race didn't last long because she fell straight to the pavement in hilarious fashion. You can watch it all unfold below.

@deestroying My grandpa raced this girl for $1000 , did she win tho 😂😂 @tyreekhill ♬ original sound – Deestroying

First off, if you're going to race someone on pavement, you might want to find a more appropriate outfit than the one this lady was wearing.

That's not going to get you too many victories. In fact, it might be the worst outfit possible to race in.

Secondly, Hill's disguise is terrible. Hill is clearly not an old man. I mean, was any effort put into this at all? I took one look at him and could immediately tell it was a young dude pretending to be hold.

He has a tattoo coming up his neck and his skin doesn’t look aged at all. How would anyone fall for this?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah)

Anyone who fell for this should be embarrassed. It takes about two seconds of analyzing the situation to understand that it’s not real.

Despite the fact the disguise was terrible, it’s still one of the funniest moments that I’ve seen in a long time!

