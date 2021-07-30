University Of Wisconsin Named The Best Party School In America

The University of Wisconsin has been named the top party school in America.

In Niche’s latest rankings for the best party schools in the country, the Badgers came in at the top of the rankings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tulane, Florida State, Howard and Illinois rounded out the top five.

As a University of Wisconsin graduate, I can promise you the Badgers have done more than enough to earn this ranking.

People at Wisconsin go insanely hard. It’s what we do. Some of us study hard, but everyone parties hard. That’s just a fact.

Wisconsin is a state that loves drinking. It’s our default setting and it’s in our DNA. That’s just a fact.

Now, send a bunch of young people to a college campus with some of the best sports in America, and it’s not hard to understand why people party so hard.

When we went to back-to-back Final Fours, we raged for days on end. Plus, Mifflin was out of control back in the day.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it's time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning.

It was a mini-war zone. While I don’t endorse any of the violence, let’s not pretend like it was an awesome time at the end of the day.

I have a lot of other stories I could tell, but I’m not trying to derail successful careers or end up in front of the Senate being questioned under oath for partying too hard. All I’ll say is props to all the young bucks in Madison doing what they can to help us maintain our partying supremacy over the rest of the country.