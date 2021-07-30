Why Pierre Subeh is Becoming a Recognizable Name in the Fight for Racial Justice

In the wake of the increased push for inclusivity and social justice, different social activists are coming up with the drive to push for social change. They are seeking to positively impact society and end the series of social injustices present in our societies. One social activist, Pierre Subeh, has made headlines for his passion and drive to recognize Middle-Eastern Heritage.

The Arab American community in the U.S. has faced a lot of challenges over the years, such as discrimination and stereotyping. Recent data indicates that close to 4 million Arab Americans currently live in the United States but still face social injustices. Pierre has been on the frontline in pushing for the celebration of the Middle-Eastern culture as part of the campaign to combat the post 9/11 anti-Arab sentiments.

It comes at a time when the world is unanimously pushing for inclusivity. The Arab American community is sometimes left out of the picture when it comes to racial justice. Pierre believes that the adoption of the month of April as the National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) is essential to curb negative sentiments and recognize the social difficulties that Arab-Americans face in their communities. For years, the Arab America Foundation has been pushing for the recognition of April for NAAMH. Entrepreneur Pierre Subeh was the final push they needed to make this happen.

Pierre Subeh is an Author, business expert, and award-winning CEO. He is the founder and executive producer at X Network, a marketing and research firm. He is a young entrepreneur and owned a successful business at the age of 17. He is a natural leader in managing teams and establishing successful ventures. His business efforts have earned him coverage on Forbes, Yahoo News, The New York Post, CNBC, and The Washington Post. Early in his career, Pierre focused on studying the human behavior, psychology, and science behind efficient productivity.

Pierre is widely known for advocating Middle-Eastern representation and pushing the U.S Department of State and the White House under the Biden-Harris administration to recognize April as the National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM).

He made headlines in April 2021, after his publicity campaign to recognize the Middle-Eastern culture was acknowledged by the government. The U.S Department of State, the U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the White House led by the Biden-Harris administration were among those that showed recognition.

Pierre had organized a self-funded initiative for social awareness with over 250 billboards showcasing the Middle-eastern culture being spread across the country. The billboards also requested the federal government to recognize April as the National Arab American Heritage Month.

His initiative was a success as the United States president Joe Biden congratulated Pierre and his team via letter on the NAAHM celebrations. The campaign’s success has made Pierre Subeh a recognizable name in the social justice circles.

Pierre highlights the campaign as the beginning of social change by using business marketing initiatives. He also plans to involve his marketing company in more such campaigns going forward.

Pierre is close to releasing his new book. You can get to know more about him by following him on Instagram and Facebook. He also has a YouTube Channel.