Bill Maher Rips Cancel Culture, Says It Belongs In ‘Stalin’s Russia’

Bill Maher had a golden segment on cancel culture during the Friday night episode of “Real Time.”

The famous comedian touched on several firings from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and he didn’t hold back. Most notably, the opening ceremony director was fired for a Holocaust joke during a comedy act, the composer was removed because he bullied people as a child and an official resigned in August for a fat joke. Maher isn’t impressed by any of it, and he thinks it all needs to stop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Olympic Opening Ceremony Director Fired For Holocaust Joke https://t.co/ddjiuGIs0Y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2021

“Young people have to stop flattering themselves that they’re Nostradamus and would have foreseen had they been around back then everything that is unacceptable now,” Maher told his audience Friday night.

He further asked, “Why do we allow the people who just want to b*tch always win?… This is called a purge. It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world?” You can watch his comments below. Trust me when I say they’re worth every second of your time.

How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

Bill Maher is an absolute king, and he might be the most rational and reasonable voice in politics when you look at the left.

In fact, he’s so rational and reasonable, that his own side doesn’t even like him anymore. Bill Maher didn’t get more conservative, folks.

He just continued to speak with common sense, and that was apparently too much. At this very moment, he’s trending on Twitter because people aren’t happy with his comments.

If you’re not happy with Maher’s comments, then the problem is with you because they were incredibly reasonable.

I was a huge Bill Maher fan for many years. I can’t watch him anymore. I’m done for good. He stopped being a comedian. I don’t know what he is now. He’s not the same person since the pandemic. — 🌎 The Tao of Kat 🌎 (@kathrynresister) July 31, 2021

Props to Maher for continuing to be one of the most reasonable and common sense voices in the media and world of entertainment. We need more people like him. We don’t need fewer.