SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Seems To Suggest The College Football Playoff Should Stay At Four Teams

It sounds like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is open to the College Football Playoff not expanding.

The SEC has officially accepted Oklahoma and Texas, and now it sounds like the SEC might want to sabotage expansion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve said and I’ve said to you many times, four has worked, is working and can continue to work,” Sankey told Paul Finebaum during a Friday interview.

You can watch his full comments below.

I hope like hell the SEC doesn’t plan on trying to tank the CFP expanding now that Oklahoma and Texas are joining the conference at some point in the future.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re pumped about the Sooners and Longhorns leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, but we’re all a hell of a lot more excited about the playoff expanding.

If the SEC tries to tank expansion after adding Oklahoma and Texas, then it should be treated as an act of war against the rest of college football.

We need to expand to 12 teams, and anyone who attempts to stop that will be treated as a hostile force. It’s that simple.

Either get with the program, or get the hell out.