SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Seems To Suggest The College Football Playoff Should Stay At Four Teams

It sounds like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is open to the College Football Playoff not expanding.

The SEC has officially accepted Oklahoma and Texas, and now it sounds like the SEC might want to sabotage expansion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Agree To Join The SEC. What Happens Next? https://t.co/az6WTRzgaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2021

“We’ve said and I’ve said to you many times, four has worked, is working and can continue to work,” Sankey told Paul Finebaum during a Friday interview.

“We’re not the conference that has been clamoring for expansion” of the College Football Playoff. Greg Sankey reacts to the idea that expanding the SEC might slow down expansion of the CFP: pic.twitter.com/DE7eDOUTId — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 30, 2021

I hope like hell the SEC doesn’t plan on trying to tank the CFP expanding now that Oklahoma and Texas are joining the conference at some point in the future.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re pumped about the Sooners and Longhorns leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, but we’re all a hell of a lot more excited about the playoff expanding.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on @finebaum about CFP expansion: “We are not the conference that has been clamoring for playoff expansion. That comes repeatedly from others. We’ve said and I’ve said ‘four is working, has worked and can continue to work.'” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2021

If the SEC tries to tank expansion after adding Oklahoma and Texas, then it should be treated as an act of war against the rest of college football.

We need to expand to 12 teams, and anyone who attempts to stop that will be treated as a hostile force. It’s that simple.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

Either get with the program, or get the hell out.