Tim Tebow Makes Awesome Touchdown Catch In Practice On A Throw From Trevor Lawrence

Tim Tebow made an awesome touchdown grab during a recent Jacksonville Jaguars practice.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence spun the ball to the Florida Heisman winner, who successfully hauled it in for a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W
— Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021
I have no idea if Tebow will make the final roster or not as a tight end. At this point, I’d say that it’s about 50/50 on whether or not he’s out there week one.
However, the fact he’s making plays in practice certainly doesn’t hurt his chances.
Tebow seemingly made that diving catch without much effort at all. It looked incredibly natural for the former quarterback.
.@MackenzieSalmon speaks with Urban Meyer about Tim Tebow and his chances of making the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/XPfxrITtW2
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 24, 2021
Also, how great is it that we’re living in a world where Trevor Lawrence is throwing touchdown passes to Tim Tebow in practice.
Imagine reading that sentence three years ago and taking it seriously.
‘Looks Great’: Trevor Lawrence Praises Tim Tebow. Who Is Ready To Watch Some Haters And Losers Cry? https://t.co/KNpYukjyHF
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021
I can’t wait to see how Tebow looks once he gets on the field for a preseason game. Whether he does great or fails, he’s going to have the eyes of the entire football world on him.