Tim Tebow Makes Awesome Touchdown Catch In Practice On A Throw From Trevor Lawrence

Tim Tebow made an awesome touchdown grab during a recent Jacksonville Jaguars practice.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence spun the ball to the Florida Heisman winner, who successfully hauled it in for a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

I have no idea if Tebow will make the final roster or not as a tight end. At this point, I’d say that it’s about 50/50 on whether or not he’s out there week one.

However, the fact he’s making plays in practice certainly doesn’t hurt his chances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Tebow seemingly made that diving catch without much effort at all. It looked incredibly natural for the former quarterback.

.@MackenzieSalmon speaks with Urban Meyer about Tim Tebow and his chances of making the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/XPfxrITtW2 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 24, 2021

Also, how great is it that we’re living in a world where Trevor Lawrence is throwing touchdown passes to Tim Tebow in practice.

Imagine reading that sentence three years ago and taking it seriously.

‘Looks Great’: Trevor Lawrence Praises Tim Tebow. Who Is Ready To Watch Some Haters And Losers Cry? https://t.co/KNpYukjyHF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

I can’t wait to see how Tebow looks once he gets on the field for a preseason game. Whether he does great or fails, he’s going to have the eyes of the entire football world on him.