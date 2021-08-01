‘Things Are Going To Get Worse’: Fauci Predicts More Delta Infections, But Not Enough For Lockdowns

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that the U.S. was likely to see more infections caused by the delta variant but not enough for the states to start issuing lockdowns again.

Fauci appeared on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” and told host Jonathan Karl that he believed the majority of infections would primarily impact those who had not yet gotten the novel coronavirus vaccine. (RELATED: President Biden Tells Americans To Expect More COVID Restrictions)

WATCH:

“That’s a 21% increase in the last week. So where do we go from here?” Karl asked Fauci.

“I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country, not enough to crush the outbreak.

“But I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. Things are going to get worse,” Fauci responded.

He also said that the majority of people who would experience the effects of the delta variant would be the unvaccinated and that there have been infections among those who have been vaccinated but were for the most part exhibiting mild to no symptoms at all.

“The solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening,” Fauci said.

He went on to say that those who chose to not get vaccinated would have a greater chance of getting sick, and becoming hospitalized or even die from the infection.