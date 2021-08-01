Editorial

Anthony Sherman Draws A Comparison Between Racial Segregation And Unvaccinated NFL Players Wearing Wristbands

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Sherman #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs plays against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on October 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Anthony Sherman set Twitter on fire with a recent tweet about the NFL’s treatment of unvaccinated players.

Currently, unvaccinated NFL players on many teams have to wear wristbands so that they can be identified, and Sherman isn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Kansas City Chiefs fullback tweeted Saturday, “The @NFL is making players wear colored wristbands now based on vaccination status. Funny, I thought we all agreed on the evils of segregation back in the 60s. Here we are again- only this time it’s based on personal health choices instead of skin color.”

It also didn’t take Sherman long at all to walk back his comments and claim his words had been “twisted and spun to mean something I did not say nor intend.”

“What I was drawing out was a principled point that segregation based on immutable characteristics like race IS EVIL. And what makes that evil is denying a human, who is made in the image of God and has inherent dignity and value, the same civil rights as another human being,” Sherman explained.

Do I think Sherman truly meant that wearing a wristband is the same as racial segregation? Absolutely not. He just should have been much better with the way he phrased things.

Generally speaking, if you ever find yourself comparing things to the holocaust or racial segregation, you should probably dial it back a bit.

Odds are high that you’ve gone too far.

Now, should people be upset and overreacting about Sherman’s comments on social media? Of course not. It’s social media. It’s funny money. It means next to nothing.

Sometimes, not every thought you have in your head needs to be said online. And this applies to just about everyone.