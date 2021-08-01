Editorial

Browns Running Back Nick Cubb Gets A 3-Year Extension Worth Up To $36.6 Million

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a monster extension.

According to Adam Schefter, Chubb’s three-year extension has a maximum value of $36.6 million, and he’ll get $20 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a whole lot of money for a running back, especially the amount that Chubb is getting guaranteed over the coming years.

Running backs generally have short careers in the NFL, and the window of opportunity to get paid is very small.

 

That’s why you have to get as much money as quickly as you can. That’s exactly what Chubb has done with his extension, and he’ll still be able to probably cash in at least one more time.

The talented running back will be 29 when his deal is up. Assuming he doesn’t suffer a serious injury, he should have a couple more years in him to earn some money.

 

Props to Chubb for getting his cash. That’s something we always love to see!