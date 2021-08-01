Browns Running Back Nick Cubb Gets A 3-Year Extension Worth Up To $36.6 Million

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a monster extension.

According to Adam Schefter, Chubb’s three-year extension has a maximum value of $36.6 million, and he’ll get $20 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Browns and RB Nick Chubb reached agreement on a three-year, $36.6 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, per source. Chubb will be a free agent again at age 29. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2021

That’s a whole lot of money for a running back, especially the amount that Chubb is getting guaranteed over the coming years.

Running backs generally have short careers in the NFL, and the window of opportunity to get paid is very small.

That’s why you have to get as much money as quickly as you can. That’s exactly what Chubb has done with his extension, and he’ll still be able to probably cash in at least one more time.

The talented running back will be 29 when his deal is up. Assuming he doesn’t suffer a serious injury, he should have a couple more years in him to earn some money.

Props to Chubb for getting his cash. That’s something we always love to see!