Burger King Employee Allegedly Pulls Gun At Customers Over Method Of Payment Dispute

A former Burger King employee is scheduled to stand before a Michigan judge Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at drive-thru customers in April, according to police.

Police said security footage from April 28 showed 24-year-old Dustin Rocheleau of Garden City standing at the drive-thru window where he allegedly pointed a handgun at three customers over a dispute. The conflict was over how customers would pay for their food, the Livonia Police Department said.

Police also said the victims immediately sped away from the restaurant and notified the Livonia Police Department about the incident.

Police said that Rocheleau attempted to escape the scene on foot, but authorities found him in a location near the restaurant and arrested him, the report said. Authorities said the officers recovered the handgun in the suspect’s backpack during the arrest.

Bodycam footage of the suspect’s arrest shows officers handcuffing Rocheleau without incident, NBC Detroit Local 4 reported.

“You guys are going to have a field day with this one,” Rocheleau can be heard telling officers. (RELATED: Missouri Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Pro-Life Protester)

Authorities said that Rochelelau appeared in the 16th District Court where he is charged on an eight-count felony warrant related to firearm charges, according to the report. Police said the suspect waived his preliminary exam and will appear in the 3rd Circuit Court for his scheduled Arraignment on Information session on August 5, according to the report.