Trump’s Treasure Chest: Former President Raises $82 Million In Six Months

Former President Donald J. Trump said Sunday that his various political committees raised close to $82 Million during the first half of 2021 from 3.2 million contributions.

Additionally, Trump’s committees have close to $102 Million cash on hand, Trump added. The totals are based on filings with the Federal Election Commission that Trump made public on Saturday evening, Fox News reported.

Trump’s message from his Save America PAC touted that these fundraising totals demonstrate immense support for his America First agenda and finding what Trump deemed as ‘the truth’ behind the 2020 elections. (RELATED: Anti-Trump Republicans Blow Away Challengers In Second-Quarter Fundraising)

“Commonsense conservatives were never more badly needed. We must have people who will stand for our America First Agenda of lower taxes, fewer regulations, support the Second Amendment, strong Borders, honoring our vets, and are very tough on crime. The American people know what’s at stake,” Trump said.

“I will never stop fighting for Free and Fair elections, and to elect the right candidates,” Trump stated.