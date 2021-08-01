REVIEW: Season 2 Of ‘Outer Banks’ Is A Ton Of Fun

I have successfully crushed season two of “Outer Banks.”

The second season of the hit Netflix show dropped Friday, and I wasted no time before jumping right in. After an awesome premiere episode, things didn’t slow down at all. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Without spoiling the ending, I can confidently say that “Outer Banks” season two is every bit as fun as season one, and might even be more exciting.

It’s nothing but adrenaline, twists and turns and plenty of suspense to keep you guessing.

The entire vibe of “Outer Banks” is an R-rated version of “The Goonies,” and Netflix replicated its successful formula in the latest episodes that we saw in 2020.

Even though it takes place during modern day, the show still stokes plenty of nostalgic feelings.

Also, without saying two much, there are two (possibly three depending on how you interpret things) massive twists this season.

I’m talking about twists that will keep you up and debating with people for hours. Let’s just say that I think it’s safe to say season three is 100% happening.

So, if you haven’t seen season two yet, fire it up on Netflix ASAP!