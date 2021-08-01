‘I Committed No Crime’: Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More Than Willing To Go To Jail’ In NBC Interview

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded that he “committed no crime” and is “more than willing to go to jail” if he is convicted in an NBC News New York interview Friday.

Federal prosecutors took several of Giuliani’s electronics and personnel phones in an April 28 raid on his home under the accusation that he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires a government agent who wants to engage in foreign political activities to file paperwork for the Justice Department.

“I committed no crime, and if you think I committed a crime, you’re probably really stupid, because you don’t know who I am,” Giuliani said. “Is the guy who put the mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, Ed Koch’s commissioners in jail, and the worst people on Wall Street—I’m not going to file (a form)? I mean, that’s just crazy.”

“I am more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven,” he continued. “I’m not, I didn’t do anything wrong.” (RELATED: Newly Released Audio Reportedly Shows Giuliani Pressuring Ukraine To Announce A Biden Investigation)

Giuliani has been a subject of a federal investigation since his business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who helped him investigate President Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine, were arrested in October 2019.

Giuliani pointed to the alleged double standard of his investigation in reference to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, NBC New York reported.

“When you see the differences between the way Cuomo was treated and the way I’m treated, and you don’t realize there’s a very, very terrible distortion of justice,” Giuliani said.

Cuomo faced backlash for the New York State Department of Health (DOH) order that essentially compelled nursing homes to accept patients with COVID-19.

Following the raid on his home, Giuliani told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Fox News in April that the evidence proves that he and Trump “are innocent.” He added that the prosecutors chose not to seize Hunter Biden’s hard drives which he claimed, “fall within the scope of subpoena.”

“Hunter Biden’s hard drives fall within the scope of subpoena. The subpoena required them to take all of the electronics. But they decided to leave that out,” he said. “I can tell you, I never represented a foreign national. In fact, I have in my contracts, a refusal to do it because from the time I got out of being mayor, I did not want to lobby.”