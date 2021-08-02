Bill And Melinda Gates Are Now Officially Divorced

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has officially divorced from his wife of 27 years, Melinda, Fox Business reported.

A judge officially signed off on their divorce, according to documents obtained by Fox Business. The couple previously announced their decision in May. “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement at the time. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” (RELATED: Bill And Melinda Gates Are Getting Divorced)

The Microsoft co-founder announced his and his wife’s divorce in May of 2021. https://t.co/juSL1wFapk — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 2, 2021

“This marriage is irretrievably broken,” the court filings read, according to Fox Business. The filings also detailed that neither Bill nor Melinda will receive any spousal support as a result of the divorce. The two will adhere to the stipulations of their “separation contract” which is a verbal agreement the two made when they decided to divorce, Fox Business reported. As part of the agreement, Melinda will not change her last name. Additionally, given that their children are adults, there will be no custody arrangements or child support payments.

The ex-spouses are the founders of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and they announced they would continue to work together, Fox Business reported. The foundation is one of the largest charitable organizations in the world.

Specific details of the separation agreement have not been made public.