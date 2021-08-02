Fourth Capitol Police Officer Dies By Suicide After Jan. 6 Riot

Metropolitan Police (MPD) announced Monday Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, died by suicide last month.

MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III notified the police force of DeFreytag’s death in a message in mid-July, according to WUSA9. DeFreytag was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to enforce curfew violations and served in the 5th district of the city.

Terrible Update >> Confirmed a *4th* officer who responded to Capitol Insurrection died by suicide. Officer Kyle DeFreytag of 5th District was found deceased in mid-July, Metropolitan Police said. • Officer Liebengood

• Officer Smith

• Officer Hashida

• Officer DeFreytag — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 3, 2021

“I am writing to share tragic news that Officer Kyle DeFreytag of the 5th District was found deceased last evening,” Contee said in the July message. “This is incredibly hard news for us all, and for those that knew him best.”

DeFreytag’s suicide was the second within the MPD to be announced Monday. An MPD spokeswoman announced earlier Monday Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead last Thursday. Hashida served in the department’s Emergency Response Team and was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He had been a member of MPD since 2003. (RELATED: Authorities Charge Trump Supporter, Who Wore ‘Back The Blue’ Shirt To Rally, For Assaulting Police Officers)

Officers Hashida and DeFreytag are the third and fourth MPD officers to take their own lives since defending the Capitol from the mob that attacked on Jan. 6. 51-year-old Officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide in January, and MPD announced Officer Jeffrey Smith took his life several weeks later.