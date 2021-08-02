Republican Candidate For NYC Mayor: Progressives Have Continually Destroyed The City And Quality Of Life

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa slammed current leadership in New York City during an interview with Fox Business, arguing that progressives are “destroying the quality of life” in the Big Apple.

“President Joe Biden said to cities in distress, like New York City, with high crime rates, high gang activity and high gun violence, you could take $350 billion from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was passed by the House and the Senate and side my president, Joe Biden, and use it specifically to hire police officers,” Sliwa told “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo.

It’s not too late to Save Our City. We MUST:

1. Beef up #NYPD Gang Unit

2. Increase NYPD’s Active Gang List

3. Create witness protection program

4. Earmark money for informants #Queens #NYC #GunViolence #safety #CurtisSliwa #SliwaForMayor pic.twitter.com/QxWrbF0u9E — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) August 1, 2021

“What did Bill de Blasio, our mayor, listless mayor, detached mayor do? He said no to President Joe Biden not once, but twice. And none of our other local officials stepped up and filled the void,” the Republican candidate claimed.

Sliwa also said that, if elected, he would impose a new property tax in order to hire more police officers. “You cannot have an economic recovery and economic revival if people are afraid to come to work, afraid to visit New York City, afraid as tourists to spend their money here,” he explained. (RELATED: ‘Go After The Guns’: Eric Adams Reacts To NYC Shooting That Left 10 Injured)

In addition to Sliwa, several have filed to run in the mayoral election, including Democrat Eric Adams. The election will take place on Nov. 2.

New York saw a spike in crime at the beginning of last year, which continued to worsen throughout the pandemic. Murder surged in 2020, with some New York cops claiming that the ‘Defund the Police’ movement is to blame.