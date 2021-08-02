Editorial

Evander Kane Denies Gambling Allegations, His Wife Anna Claims He Gambled With ‘Criminals’ Who Would Murder Her If She Spoke Out

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 08: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on December 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Sharks defeated the Coyotes 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The allegations against Evander Kane continue to get worse.

The San Jose Sharks star was accused by his wife Anna of betting on his own games, and the NHL has launched an investigation into the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kane denied the allegations in a statement Sunday, and told fans he’s “never” bet on his own games, other NHL games or thrown games.

He also claimed that this past season was the best that he’s ever had.

However, that only caused Anna to double down on the allegations. According to BroBible, she posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story claiming Kane told her he gambled with “criminals” who threatened to murder her and her baby if she spoke out.

It’s hard to imagine how this situation could possibly get uglier or worse for Kane and the Sharks. Even if the allegations are complete fiction, he’s getting publicly flamed by his wife, and she’s now alleging he gambled with people willing to kill her if she spoke out.

Again, who knows if it’s true or not, but the allegation alone is a PR nightmare.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on this developing situation as we have them. It’s absolutely wild.