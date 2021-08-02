Evander Kane Denies Gambling Allegations, His Wife Anna Claims He Gambled With ‘Criminals’ Who Would Murder Her If She Spoke Out

The allegations against Evander Kane continue to get worse.

The San Jose Sharks star was accused by his wife Anna of betting on his own games, and the NHL has launched an investigation into the situation.

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. (1/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time. (2/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

Kane denied the allegations in a statement Sunday, and told fans he’s “never” bet on his own games, other NHL games or thrown games.

He also claimed that this past season was the best that he’s ever had.

However, that only caused Anna to double down on the allegations. According to BroBible, she posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story claiming Kane told her he gambled with “criminals” who threatened to murder her and her baby if she spoke out.

Damn bro. You would let other people threaten murder towards your wife and child? You are a fucking trash bag dude. pic.twitter.com/I2UVGBW4Q0 — Spud 🥔 (@Spudadle) August 1, 2021

It’s hard to imagine how this situation could possibly get uglier or worse for Kane and the Sharks. Even if the allegations are complete fiction, he’s getting publicly flamed by his wife, and she’s now alleging he gambled with people willing to kill her if she spoke out.

Again, who knows if it’s true or not, but the allegation alone is a PR nightmare.

Anna Kane, wife of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, has posted some damning stuff on her Instagram. This includes a question to Gary Bettman on “how they can let a player gamble on his own games?” pic.twitter.com/lKGYKWt6bF — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 31, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates on this developing situation as we have them. It’s absolutely wild.