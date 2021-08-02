Get The Sleep You Deserve With These Sheets That Keep You Cool All Night

There’s nothing more important to a good night’s sleep than being comfortable in your bed. That not only means the right mattress but the right sheets as well. You need something cool and comfortable that helps you get the relaxing sleep you need, and that’s exactly what the Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set delivers.

This six-piece set includes a fitted sheet and flat sheet for a queen-size bed, and four 20-by-30-inch pillowcases. They are available in six different colors, giving you plenty of options to match your sheets to your comforter or other bedroom decor.

These sheets are made from a blend of ultra-fine microfiber and moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric, giving you the cool comfort you need. CoolMax is designed to pull moisture away from your skin and spread it across the fabric, allowing for quicker evaporation and more comfort for you. This is a fantastic option for people who tend to sleep hot or who suffer from sweating in bed.

These sheets are made from a breathable, wrinkle-free material, and are softer than a 1,000 thread-count Egyptian cotton sheet. They are also hypoallergenic, which is important for people with sensitive skin, and eco-friendly. And these sheets are durable and long-lasting, able to retain their color through countless trips in the washing machine. You get a fancy, classy look and a sheet you’ll use every night.

The Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set is available in six different colors: classic white, sea foam, grey, lavender, light grey, and sand, all in queen size. Normally priced at $119 for any of the colors, these sheets are already hugely discounted at just $33.99. But for a limited time, you can get them as part of our semi-annual sale for just $28.89 when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.