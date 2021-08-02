Jesse Jackson Arrested While Protesting For Second Time In Two Weeks

Democratic civil rights activist Jesse Jackson was arrested on Monday in Washington, D.C. while participating in a protest supporting Democratic legislation for election reform, Fox News reported.

Jackson was one of the protesters who joined the Poor People’s Campaign March outside Union Station in D.C. to demonstrate support for the election reforms the Democrats want to make law, Fox News reported. Lucy and Linda Johnson, the daughters of President Lyndon B. Johnson, also attended the protest.

Capitol Police have arrested activists while they were rallying for voting rights on Capitol Hill Monday afternoon.https://t.co/Nu0vrCWUD1 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) August 2, 2021

Democrats have taken up efforts to reform voting legislation after Republicans in several states have made changes to their states’ laws after the 2020 election. During an event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in July, President Joe Biden deemed such bills the greatest threat to democracy “since the Civil War.”

Jackson was also arrested last week after refusing to leave Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office in Phoenix over her support of the filibuster. Jackson was one of 39 people arrested as protesters marched to Sinema’s office and while chanting to “end the filibuster,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson Bucks Environmentalists, Pushes Natural Gas Pipeline As Black Neighborhoods Struggle With Sky High Energy Prices)

Jackson claimed the nation is in a “civilization crisis” with “battle lines” drawn and encouraged other activists to protest against an alleged violation of their rights, claiming that the “power’s in you, the people,” according to Fox News.