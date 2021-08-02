Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer Ahead Of Getting ‘Half’ Of Her ‘Left Lung Removed’

Kathy Griffin pleaded with her fans to stay up to date on their “medical check ups” as she reveals that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something,” the 60-year-old comedian shared in a Monday post on Instagram, according to E! News. (RELATED: Country Superstar Ashley Monroe Asks For Prayers As She Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis)

“I have cancer,” she added. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” (RELATED: Shannen Doherty Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis, Says It’s Not A ‘Death Sentence’)

Griffin said doctors are “very optimistic” as her cancer is currently at stage one and contained in her left lung.

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing,” the actress explained. “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

“Of course I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” she added. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life. XXOO, KG.”

Fellow celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Andie MacDowell wished her well in the post’s comments.

“Love you Kathy,” Schumer wrote. “You got this!”

“Wow so brave,” MacDowell said. “My heart is wide open for you. Thank God you found it early and a safe recovery.”