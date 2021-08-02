Massage Therapist Nia Lewis Details Alleged Inappropriate Experiences With Deshaun Watson

Massage therapist Nia Lewis allegedly had some bad experiences with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

During an interview with Tasha K. Houston, Lewis alleged that Watson behaved inappropriately during multiple sessions and asked her if she wanted to put his penis in her “mouth.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She also alleged that Watson requested she massage “inside of his butt.” You can watch her comments on that allegation below.

The talented dual-threat quarterback currently faces more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and and misconduct from different women.

Despite all the allegations hanging over his head, the NFL has still allowed Watson to participate in team activities for the time being.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

It’s important to note that Watson hasn’t been charged with a single crime, and he’s just facing civil cases.

However, having women making these allegations is not good, and it might force the NFL’s hand to put him on the commissioner’s exempt list.

I don’t see how Roger Goodell can let a guy with more than 20 accusations hanging over his head on the field.

Culley said again and again that Watson is behind because he missed offseason workouts and he needs as many reps as possible. Watson was the fourth QB today, played safety on defense and didn’t participate with full offense. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) July 28, 2021

We’ll see what the NFL decides to do, but if more and more women go public with their allegations, the odds only increase that Watson is sidelined.