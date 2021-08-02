Editorial

Massage Therapist Nia Lewis Details Alleged Inappropriate Experiences With Deshaun Watson

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Massage therapist Nia Lewis allegedly had some bad experiences with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

During an interview with Tasha K. Houston, Lewis alleged that Watson behaved inappropriately during multiple sessions and asked her if she wanted to put his penis in her “mouth.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She also alleged that Watson requested she massage “inside of his butt.” You can watch her comments on that allegation below.

The talented dual-threat quarterback currently faces more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and and misconduct from different women.

Despite all the allegations hanging over his head, the NFL has still allowed Watson to participate in team activities for the time being.

It’s important to note that Watson hasn’t been charged with a single crime, and he’s just facing civil cases.

However, having women making these allegations is not good, and it might force the NFL’s hand to put him on the commissioner’s exempt list.

I don’t see how Roger Goodell can let a guy with more than 20 accusations hanging over his head on the field.

We’ll see what the NFL decides to do, but if more and more women go public with their allegations, the odds only increase that Watson is sidelined.