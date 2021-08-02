‘Put Her In The Ground’: Meghan McCain Predicts Harris Would Lose To DeSantis If She Ran In 2024

Meghan McCain said Monday that Republicans would like nothing more than Vice President Kamala Harris to run for president in 2024 and predicted Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would “put her in the ground.”

“I think she stumbled when she was running for president,” McCain explained on “The View” during a discussion about how Harris’ poll numbers are the lowest approval ones for any VP since the 1970s. The comments were shared by Fox News. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“She [Kamala] dropped out before Iowa,” she added. “She was a very early dropout. She wasn’t resonating with voters way before President Biden was elected.”

WATCH:

HARRIS’ APPROVAL LINKED TO IMMIGRATION STANCE? The co-hosts react to several polls that found Vice Pres. Kamala Harris has the lowest approval of any vice president since the ’70s. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/SeBUGidSh1 — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2021

McCain noted how different the “tone” from the media has been since Harris became in charge of the border.

She argued that under President Donald Trump “kids in cages” was “horrific” and “now that we aren’t even allowed to send journalists in to film it and she’s in charge, it’s OK.” (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

“She’s made a lot of tactical errors and you don’t have to just take it from me, because I’m obviously a biased actor given that I’m a Republican, but places like Politico and Axios reported how disappointed the White House was on her first foreign trip,” McCain explained.

“She did [an] interview where she was laughing about the border when she was asked, ‘Are you going to visit the border?’ And she said, ‘I also haven’t been to Europe,’ and laughed very uncomfortably,” she added. “Her laugh has become a way for people to take hits at her because it’s uncomfortable to watch … and I always thought she needed more media training than she had and had been doing.”

“The problem for Democrats going into 2024 is if President Biden chooses not to run for reelection, she’s just not going to be a strong enough candidate to run for president,” McCain continued. “And if people don’t want to listen to me and think it’s all about race and gender, that’s fine.”

“But Ron DeSantis would put her in the ground,” she added. “I mean, it would be [an] election for Republicans. Republicans would love nothing more than to run against Vice President Harris.”