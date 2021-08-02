Newt Gingrich Compares Pelosi To Fidel Castro, Says She Is The ‘Greatest Threat’ To Freedom

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called current Speaker Nancy Pelosi the “greatest threat” to the Constitution in a scathing blog post regarding what he calls her “dictatorship.”

Gingrich, who served as Speaker from 1995 to 1999, wrote a July 30 op-ed, titled “The Pelosi Dictatorship and the Destruction of American Freedom,” in which he hypothetically asked House Democrats whether they support her “ruthless dictatorial behavior.”

“Let me speak bluntly and directly,” Gingrich wrote. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the greatest threat to constitutional liberty in our lifetime.”

“Every day, Speaker Pelosi gives us reason to believe she is far more dangerous, destructive, and egocentric than President Biden could ever be.”https://t.co/q77I9PoMLz — IJR (@TheIJR) August 2, 2021

The former Speaker warned that Pelosi would “shatter the precedents of the U.S. House [and] undermine hundreds of years of common legislative precedent.”

Gingrich then listed what he considers violations of precedent in the House, including a recent order that would allow U.S. Capitol Police to arrest Congressional aides and visitors for not wearing masks.

“With the passive support of an apparently cowardly caucus, she is behaving as a dictator more like Fidel Castro, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, or Nicolás Maduro,” Gingrich claimed.

Gingrich closed out his post by calling on members of Congress to consider stripping Pelosi of certain powers or remove her completely via a vote, citing the ousting of Speaker Joseph Cannon in 1910.

“There should be a concerted national campaign looking for ten courageous Democrats willing to stand up to the Pelosi dictatorship and defend freedom in America,” Gingrich concluded.

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik made similar comments in July about Speaker Pelosi, calling her a “radical authoritarian speaker” over her appointments to the Jan. 6 commission.