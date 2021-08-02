Odell Beckham Jr. Gets $1.8 Million Teeth Featuring Diamonds

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly dropped a shocking amount of money to improve his teeth.

According to TMZ, the Cleveland Browns receiver had diamonds put in his teeth, and the setup is valued at $1.8 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As fake as that sounds, I can promise you it’s not. You can watch a video of OBJ flashing his teeth below.

It’s incredible to me at times how stupid some people are with their money. It blows my mind how foolish people are with their cash.

I don’t care how rich you are, putting diamonds in your teeth is a clown move. It’s next level stupid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

I try not to judge others for how they spend their money, but at some point as a society, we have to draw a line in the sand.

Spending money to have diamonds put in your mouth is something that should be universally criticized by everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

Spend your money on just about anything else and it’d be a better investment!