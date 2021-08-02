Colts QB Carson Wentz Will Undergo Foot Surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will get foot surgery.

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Frank Reich told the media Monday that the team’s starting passer will need surgery.

He’ll now be out for five to 12 weeks.

It was originally reported that the former Eagles starter was out indefinitely with a foot injury, but would attempt to rehab and rest it in order to avoid surgery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s safe to say Colts fans everywhere are taking this as a punch to the gut. Wentz being out five to 12 weeks is bad news.

He’s going to miss multiple games and that means Jacob Eason will likely be under center when the season starts.

I have zero confidence right now that Eason can win games in the NFL, and I’m sure most Indy fans feel the same.

As much as Wentz struggled in 2020, he’s still a much safer bet than Eason, and the team can’t afford to start the season 3-7 or with a similar record.

They need Wentz on the field.

The Colts have enough talent to win games in 2021, but they need Wentz healthy and playing. That’s just a fact. Unfortunately, they’re not going to get him back for awhile.

*This piece has been updated to reflect Wentz needing surgery.