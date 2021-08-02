Editorial

REPORT: DeVonta Smith Has A Sprained MCL, Might Miss Multiple Weeks

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith reportedly has an MCL issue.

According to Adam Schefter, the Alabama Heisman winner has a sprained MCL and is expected to miss up to three weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The injury was revealed by an MRI Sunday.

Should Eagles fans be worried about this? The very simple answer is no. Eagles fans shouldn’t be worried at all.

Is it unfortunate Smith is going to miss some camp time? Sure, but it won’t mean much in the long run.

We’re talking about a guy who won the Heisman playing for Nick Saban. DeVonta Smith isn’t going to let a minor MCL issue and two or three missed weeks of camp throw him off his game.

Given how Alabama players practice and prepare, he’s going to be just fine with the Eagles if he misses some time.

 

So, if you were worried, just sit back and take a deep breath because everything is going to be just fine with DeVonta Smith.