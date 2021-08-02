REPORT: DeVonta Smith Has A Sprained MCL, Might Miss Multiple Weeks

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith reportedly has an MCL issue.

According to Adam Schefter, the Alabama Heisman winner has a sprained MCL and is expected to miss up to three weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The injury was revealed by an MRI Sunday.

Update on Eagles’ first-round pick DeVonta Smith: He is expected to miss two to three weeks with a sprained MCL, per sources. Smith underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2021

Should Eagles fans be worried about this? The very simple answer is no. Eagles fans shouldn’t be worried at all.

Is it unfortunate Smith is going to miss some camp time? Sure, but it won’t mean much in the long run.

#Eagles first-round WR DeVonta Smith has a minor knee sprain and should be out just a couple weeks. No cause for concern. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2021

We’re talking about a guy who won the Heisman playing for Nick Saban. DeVonta Smith isn’t going to let a minor MCL issue and two or three missed weeks of camp throw him off his game.

Given how Alabama players practice and prepare, he’s going to be just fine with the Eagles if he misses some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeVonta Smith (@devontasmith)

So, if you were worried, just sit back and take a deep breath because everything is going to be just fine with DeVonta Smith.