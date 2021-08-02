Tom Brady Reportedly Gets Incredibly Frustrated With The Buccaneers During Practice, Slams His Helmet On The Ground

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was reportedly not happy with the team during practice Sunday.

According to Pewter Report, the seven-time Super Bowl champion slammed his helmet on the ground after growing frustrated with the team’s performance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brady is (would be) sacked on the play by Anthony Nelson. The next play is an overthrow down the field intended for Miller. Brady then slams his helmet on the ground. #Bucs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 1, 2021

He didn’t stop there. According to Rick Stroud, Brady also cussed out some teammates when slamming his helmet during failed plays during a two-minute drill.

After completions to Miller, Evans and Bernard, 2 min drive stops with a sack and a couple incompletions. Tom Brady slams his helmet. “Gotta make a (bleeping) play when you’re tired fellas.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 1, 2021

It’s good to see that Brady is already in midseason form in August. If you want to be a champion, then you have to train like a champion at all times.

You can’t afford to take days off or let the little things slide in practice. You don’t win Super Bowls by ignoring small mistakes.

That might be okay for a lot of players, but it’s not okay for the most accomplished passer in league history.

If Brady is already getting on guys like this in August, then he should really be rolling by the time September gets here. That’s bad news for the rest of the NFL.