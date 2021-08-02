‘The Largest Group…We’ve Ever Seen’: Thousands Of Illegal Migrants Appear To Crowd Under Texas Bridge

Thousands of illegal migrants crowded at a border patrol processing facility under Anzalduas Bridge in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley on Sunday, video purportedly shows.

Border officials reportedly encountered just over 3,000 migrants from Sunday to Monday morning in the Rio Grande Valley, according to Fox News’ Griff Jenkins. Video shows migrants waiting in a crowded fenced-in area under the bridge connecting Reynosa, Mexico, with Mission, Texas.

“This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduad Bridge in Mission, TX,” Fox News’ Bill Melugin said on Twitter. “Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Will Keep A Trump-Era Public Health Order Expelling Most Migrants In Place, Citing COVID-19 Variants: REPORT)

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

Border officials encountered nearly 190,000 migrants in June, up from around 180,000 in May and 178,000 in April, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). More than 20,000 illegal migrants were apprehended last week in the Rio Grande Valley, Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Brian Hastings said July 25.

Border Patrol vehicles reportedly dropped off buses and vans full of illegal migrants in McAllen, Texas, every 15 minutes and plan to continue the operation at the downtown bus station throughout the day on Monday, according to Fox. Officials have also transported several buses of migrants to the Catholic Charities Of The Rio Grande Valley located across the street from the bus station, Fox reported.

CBP did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Editor’s note: This article’s headline has been updated.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.