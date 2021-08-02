Editorial

Simone Biles Will Compete In The Balance Beam Final

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Simone Biles will compete Tuesday in the Olympics.

Biles hasn’t competed since she pulled out of the team competition last Tuesday at the games in Tokyo, Japan. The legendary gymnast cited mental health concerns and getting the twisties as reasons why she pulled out.

Well, she’s back to competing for Team USA! USA Gymnastics tweeted early Monday morning that Biles will compete in the balance beam final Tuesday.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we all just hope Biles is in a good place mentally. That has to come first and foremost.

Everything else has to come second for Biles. If she’s not good between the ears, then nothing else matters.

Having said that, I’m pumped to see her return. Biles has taken some serious heat over the past week for withdrawing from several events from people who have no idea what they’re talking about, and I’d love to see nothing more than her go out there and dominate.

She’s an American superstar and we should all cheer for her success.

So, let’s cheer hard for Biles’ success in the balance beam final Tuesday!