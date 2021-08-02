Simone Biles Will Compete In The Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles will compete Tuesday in the Olympics.

Biles hasn’t competed since she pulled out of the team competition last Tuesday at the games in Tokyo, Japan. The legendary gymnast cited mental health concerns and getting the twisties as reasons why she pulled out.

Well, she’s back to competing for Team USA! USA Gymnastics tweeted early Monday morning that Biles will compete in the balance beam final Tuesday.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

I think I speak for everyone when I say we all just hope Biles is in a good place mentally. That has to come first and foremost.

Everything else has to come second for Biles. If she’s not good between the ears, then nothing else matters.

New evidence reveals Simone Biles saved America’s shot at a medal by withdrawing. Will all the critics and grifters chasing retweets admit they were wrong when they said she should have kept competing, which would have resulted in no medal for the team? pic.twitter.com/bvjtEANdq5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 29, 2021

Having said that, I’m pumped to see her return. Biles has taken some serious heat over the past week for withdrawing from several events from people who have no idea what they’re talking about, and I’d love to see nothing more than her go out there and dominate.

She’s an American superstar and we should all cheer for her success.

On Simone “quitting” on her team. She actually saved it. Her vault scored a 13.766. Brutally low. It was 0.534 below her teammates and 0.700 below the lowest Russian score. Russia took a commanding 1.067 lead because of it. US can’t win silver if she’s scoring like that. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 27, 2021

So, let’s cheer hard for Biles’ success in the balance beam final Tuesday!