Six Fitness Apps To Help You With Your Workouts, Nutrition, Sleep, And More

Why wait until your new year’s resolution to start getting in shape? You can begin to feel better and treat your body right now, especially when there are so many apps on the market that can give you the boost you need. Here are six options that will help you get the job done and save you some money in your wallet. For a limited time, the already low prices are even 30 percent lower when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

iBodyFit Premium Diet and Workout Plan — $34.99

Your lifetime subscription to this app gets you 400 online workouts and 40 diets, plus daily VIP support and feedback from trainers. You can workout anytime, anywhere, including the 4-week fat burner workout plan, 8-week muscle toner plan, and 12-week beach bod shredder plan.

You can get the iBodyFit Premium Diet and Workout Plan for just $34.99 (reg. $499) when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

BetterMe Home Workout and Diet — $27.99

This is a personal trainer in your pocket, giving you both personalized exercises and nutrition to help you get in shape faster. Your lifetime subscription gives you meal plans, yoga and walking workouts, a water tracker and step counter and more. The meal planner includes video recipes to make prep simple.

You can get the BetterMe Home Workout and Diet for just $27.99 (reg. $1,200) when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

Verv Premium Home Workout Planner — $27.99

Your lifetime subscription gives you access to four building blocks – physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness – all personalized to fit your needs. You can choose .from an extensive library of solutions for a healthier lifestyle, from weight loss to focusing on trouble areas. The app includes meal planning, yoga and meditation, dance tutorials, relaxation techniques and more.

You can get the Verv Premium Home Workout Planner for just $27.99 (reg. $1,200) when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

Fitterclub Personal Training — $34.30

Fitterclub allows you to build a personal workout plan and nutrition program based on a questionnaire. Choose the food you want and have a nutrition plan built around that, and develop a workout plan that has you on the move 30 minutes a day, five days a week. You can access your workouts anywhere you have an internet connection.

You can get the Fitterclub Personal Training for just $34.30 (reg. $799) when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App — $55.99

You get lifetime access to learn from more than 100 top athletes, psychologists and trainers with Ultrahuman, the platform that helps people workout efficiently, sleep better and meditate. You’ll get a wide selection of HIIT classes, yoga, running, marathon training, meditation, bedtime stories, sleep tools and brain music to help reshape a better you.

You can get the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App for just $55.99 (reg. $399) when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

Openfit Fitness and Wellness App (3-Year Digital Subscription) — $139.96

Fitness, nutrition and wellness are all part of Openfit, which offers structured programs, monthly challenges and more. There are walking classes led by celebrities, live trainer-led fitness classes, a full library of workouts, a meal planner and nutrition tracker, and more. This program has been rated 4.9 out of 5 stars in the App Store.

You can get the Openfit Fitness and Wellness App (3-Year Digital Subscription) for just $139.96 (reg. $288) when you use coupon code ANNUAL30 at checkout.