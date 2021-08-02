Teaser Trailer For Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Film ‘Don’t Look Up’ Leaks

A teaser trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie “Don’t Look Up” has hit the web.

The plot of the film from Adam McKay, according to IMDB, is, “The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the teaser, which BroBible reported as leaked, a watch below.

Leaked teaser for Adam McKay’s star-studded ‘Don’t Look Up’ ☄️ pic.twitter.com/bhpuIhY88F — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) August 2, 2021

Not only does the movie look great, but the cast is also absolutely loaded. Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande and several other superstars are in the cast with DiCaprio.

In terms of A-list talent, good luck finding a group bigger and better.

I love everything that I’ve learned about this movie. The cast is outstanding, the plot seems super fun and the teaser has me convinced it’s going to be hysterical.

Let’s not forget that McKay doesn’t miss. The dude only makes hits. He’s the genius mind behind “Vice,” “The Big Short,” “The Other Guys,” “Eastbound & Down,” “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Now, he’s teaming up with some of the best actors in the game for “Don’t Look Up.” Yeah, I think you can count me in! There is no release date for the film listed at this time on IMDB, but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated as I know more. It looks awesome.