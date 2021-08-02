The Weeknd Says ‘Drugs Were A Crutch’ And Said He’s Now ‘Sober Lite’ And Off Hard Drugs

The Weeknd opened up about his use of drugs and admitted it was a “crutch” for him for a while, but said he’s now “sober lite.”

“I like sober lite,” the 31-year-old singer shared in the September issue of GQ as he admitted to smoking weed and “occasionally” having a drink. The comments were noted by Vanity Fair in a piece published on Monday. (RELATED: Angelina Jolie Spotted Leaving A Party With The Weeknd)

“I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be,” he added. “The romance of drinking isn’t there.” (RELATED: Bella Hadid Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors)

“Drugs were a crutch,” the superstar, born Abel Tesfaye, continued. “It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

When pressed further about playing the “long game” and using drugs, the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker confessed one of the reasons he wanted to stop using the hard drugs was because he wants to have a family someday.

“I eventually want a family,” Tesfaye shared, admitting that “having children would both “influence” and “inspire” him more. “I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.”

