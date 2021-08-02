Washington Examiner To Require Vaccination For All Employees

The Washington Examiner is now requiring all employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an internal memo reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The memo, which was sent to employees Sunday, announced that the Examiner and its publisher, MediaDC, are “implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy” that will go into effect Monday. All employees must send their proof of vaccination to the Examiner’s Human Resources department by Aug. 9. If an employee is receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which both require two doses, that employee must send proof that the second dose has been administered within 35 days of the first dose.

If an employee has not yet been fully vaccinated, they are required by the company to wear a mask inside the office at all times, including “workstations and common areas,” the memo stated. Unvaccinated employees will also not be allowed to use the kitchen or be present in conference rooms or training rooms. (RELATED: Top US Medical Groups Demand Vaccine Mandates To Avoid More Lockdowns)

“Until an employee has been fully vaccinated … they will be subject to the requirements above and will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test every 7 days,” the memo said. (RELATED: House Republicans Protest Mask Mandates And ‘Pelosi’s Political Rules’ In The Capitol Building)

The Washington Examiner clarified that those who do not get the vaccine will “not be at risk of losing their job” but will have to follow the protocols outlined in the memo. A spokesperson added that the majority of responses from staff were “very positive.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has expressed support for vaccine mandates and the president has essentially required vaccination for all federal employees – those who don’t want to get vaccinated will have to submit to testing once or twice a week, social distance, wear masks, and may have their travel limited. Biden said that he would like to see states, companies, and schools mandate vaccines.