10 Discounted Wireless Charging Stations You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

With all the devices you’re carrying around these days, finding outlets to charge them all in has started to feel like a full-time job! But with wireless multi-device chargers and portable models, keeping your phones, smartwatches, AirPods cases, and more is incredibly easy. But the best part? They’re all on sale for a limited time! Use code ANNUAL15 at check-out for an extra 15% off!

4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger – $34.81

Allowing you to charge up to four devices at once, this charger is about as versatile as it gets. Using the most advanced automatic control technology, this wireless charger is backed with built-in safeguards that prevent over-charging and keep your devices safe. And since it doesn’t require a bunch of wires, this charger is a great de-clutter solution to your desks, countertops, and nightstands.

Get the 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger for $34.81 (reg. $60) with code ANNUAL15.

Tree of Light: Wireless Charger + Bluetooth Speaker + LED Lamp – $110.46

Arguably the best-looking wireless charger out there, this sleek, wireless charger looks more like a work of art than a charging device. Not only does this charge your Qi-enabled phones, wire-free, but it also serves as a lamp and a Bluetooth speaker. And to make things even more convenient, the base allows you to use touch control to adjust volume levels and song selection.

Get Tree of Light: Wireless Charger + Bluetooth Speaker + LED Lamp for $110.46 (reg. $149) with code ANNUAL15.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain – $16.99

When you’re on the go, worrying about losing a charge should be the last thing on your mind — that’s where this wireless charger keychain comes into play. While this gadget looks small, it’s quite powerful with a 950mAh battery that charges the entire Apple Watch series. You can even continue to use it while it’s charging.

Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $16.99 (reg. $49) with code ANNUAL15.

Wooden Qi Wireless Charger – $59.49

Replace your messy cords with this stylish wireless charger, sure to add a little flair to any desktop. Crafted from solid oakwood and stainless steel, this stylish charger keeps your Qi-enabled devices juiced up and ready to go. It even features adaptive temperature control to ensure your device never overheats or gets damaged.

Get the Wooden Qi Wireless Charger for $59.49 (reg. $99) with code ANNUAL15.

Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger – $59.49

Can’t stand the sight of chargers on your desk? No problem! This wireless charger sits beneath hard non-metallic surfaces, like wood, ceramic, or plastic, charging your phone effortlessly and wire-free. Capable of juicing up your phone, AirPods, battery pack, or any Qi-enabled device, this charger is a great solution for those who can’t stand clutter.

Get the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger for $59.49 (reg. $99) with code ANNUAL15.

Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger – $50.99

Thanks to its dual 10W charging coils, this charger can power up two devices at the same time and at record speeds. Its ultra-thin design makes it ideal for those with tight spaces, and its anti-slip bottom ensures that it always stays in place. Ideal for all Qi-enabled devices, this portable dual wireless charger is a real time-saver.

Get the Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger for $50.99 (reg. $99) with code ANNUAL15.

Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $33.99

Whether you choose to use the tile as a separate charger or connect it to the station to charge four devices at once in one big piece, this charger proves to be a game-changer. While the charger is compact, it uses its larger piece to charge three Qi-enabled devices, while it uses an additional USB port to charge a fourth device. And since it’s super lightweight and thin, you can take it with you just about anywhere.

Get the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $33.99 (reg. $39.99) with code ANNUAL15.

Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Phone & Apple Watch Charger – $33.99

This charger lets you gas up two devices at once, whether it’s a Qi-enabled device, an AirPods case, or your Apple Watch, thanks to its pop-up dock. And thanks to its fast charging speeds, you can fully charge your devices in just two hours. Compact and easy to store or carry, this charger never requires you to lug around multiple chargers for all of your devices ever again.

Get the Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Phone & Apple Watch Charger for $33.99 (reg. $79) with code ANNUAL15.

MAGIQPAD Ultra Slim Wireless Charging Pad – $25.49

Sleek and ultra-slim, this charging pad never leaves your desktop cluttered with unsightly wires. With smart output optimized max wireless power, you can charge all of your Qi-enabled devices, rest assured that they’ll never overheat or get damaged. It even features LED lights to let you know when it’s in the middle of charging.

Get the MAGIQPAD Ultra Slim Wireless Charging Pad for $25.49 (reg. $49) with code ANNUAL15.

CRESUER ENEGUFO Dual Angle 7.5W Fast Qi Wireless Charger – $23.79

Perfect for chats, conferences, and more, this wireless charger also serves as a handy phone dock, tilting it upward so you can still easily access the screen. It boasts non-slip rubber feet, ensuring that it stays in place as it’s in use. It can even charge phones through their cases, making it a no-muss, no-fuss option for those who need to get a charge, fast.

Get the CRESUER ENEGUFO Dual Angle 7.5W Fast Qi Wireless Charger for $23.79 (reg. $49) with code ANNUAL15.