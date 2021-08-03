AG Report Confirms Chris Cuomo Advised His Brother On Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A report from New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that CNN host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Chris Cuomo had previously admitted to participating in calls advising his brother on how to handle the allegations. The CNN host was on a call with top advisors and told his brother to express remorse about the allegations but told him not to resign from his position.

The AG report found that Chris Cuomo and other advisors “counseled [the governor] to express contrition” when the allegations surfaced. (RELATED: ‘He’s My Best Friend’: Gov. Cuomo Defends Getting Advice On Sexual Harassment Allegations From His Brother)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo testified as part of the NY AG’s investigation into his brother, confirming that he was part of a small team of advisers that helped Gov. Cuomo respond to the sexual harassment claims (pages 112-115): https://t.co/tCiYf5GLhL — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) August 3, 2021

Chris Cuomo testified “that there was discussion about remedial measures the Chamber should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait,'” according to the report.

The AG report also included an email in which Chris Cuomo appeared to draft a statement for his brother responding to the allegations.

Do not overlook the Cuomo report appendix, which includes Charlotte Bennett’s texts about her Cuomo interactions and this email from Chris Cuomo appearing to draft a statement for his brother https://t.co/uN17cZRbNJ pic.twitter.com/etUCrQbWTX — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

The governor gave a speech the same day that the email was sent that was almost identical to the draft his brother wrote for him.

On the left, an email showing CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo involved in crafting a statement for Governor Andrew Cuomo on February 28, 2021. On the right, the official statement released by the Governor’s office on February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ymL9P29puK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 3, 2021

After it was revealed that Chris Cuomo had advised his brother, the CNN host apologized but explained that he was “family first.”

“People can say and write what they want, but I want you to know the truth. How I helped my brother also matters,” Cuomo said during his show May 20. “When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again.”

An investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct found that the governor had subjected employees to sexually charged comments and unwanted touching, and was also involved in a pressure campaign to keep them quiet, James announced Tuesday. The attorney general said that Andrew Cuomo had violated both state and federal law.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.