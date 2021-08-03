Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Gets An $84.8 Million Extension

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has agreed to a huge extension.

According to Front Office Sports, Saban has agreed to a deal through the 2028-29 season that will pay him a total of $84.8 million over the next eight seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s the first coach in college football history to average an annual salary of at least $10 million. You can see a year-by-year breakdown below.

Nick Saban’s contract extension has been approved by Alabama trustees. 21-22: $9.5M

22-23: $9.9M

23-24: $10.3M

24-25: $10.7M

25-26: $11.1M

26-27: $10.7M

27-28: $11.1M

28-29: $11.5M 8 years, $84.8M 💰 He’ll be the first NCAA coach to reach $10M in annual recurring compensation. pic.twitter.com/M6PzphQhIv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 2, 2021

If there’s one guy in the world of college football who deserves this kind of cash, there’s no doubt at all that it’s Nick Saban.

The man has won seven national titles and he’s won six of them with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. He doesn’t know how to lose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

There are only handful of great coaches in college football, and when you find one, you pay him whatever it takes to keep him.

Well, Alabama has the greatest coach in the country and they just handed him a vault in order to make sure he never leaves Tuscaloosa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

If you’re an Alabama fan, you have to be super excited right now knowing that Saban isn’t going anywhere and that he will 100% win some more national titles before he retires.

Life is good when you cheer for the Alabama Crimson Tide!