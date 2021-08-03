Listening To Cuomo Croon ‘Do You Love Me’ To An Aide May Be The Most Uncomfortable Thing You Hear All Day

In a clip released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo can be heard attempting to sing “Do You Love Me” to a female aide over the phone.

Accuser Charlotte Bennett can be heard at the beginning of the Oct. 4, 2019 recording saying to Cuomo, “Hi governor, this is Charlotte,” before Cuomo began singing, “Do you love me” to her over the phone. She laughed uncomfortably as they discussed how she was unfamiliar with the song.

“Do you love me? Do you really love me? Do you love me? Do you care,” Cuomo sang at the aide, who was in her 20’s at the time and worked as an executive assistant and a health policy adviser in Cuomo’s office. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo To Face No Criminal Charges From State AG Despite Findings Of Unlawful Sexual Harassment And Retaliation)

“You don’t know that song,” he says to her, “It’s before your time,” to which she responds, “It’s before my time, but I appreciate the singing.”

The investigation found that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments” and that this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.”

Cuomo denied again Tuesday that he had ever inappropriately touched anyone. (RELATED: Time’s Up Now Calls For Cuomo To ‘Immediately’ Resign)

He also said that he “did not recall ever singing any part of a song to Ms. Bennett, including ‘Do You Love Me?’ by the Contours, going so far as to say ‘I don’t even know that song,'” according to a report on the investigation.

Cuomo’s office has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Bennett, who came forward in February and accused Cuomo of propositioning her for sex, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.