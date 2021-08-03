Cuomo Sexually Harassed State Trooper Assigned To Protect Him, Investigation Finds

An investigation into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that the governor sexually harassed a state trooper assigned to protect him.

Cuomo met “Trooper #1” at an event on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in November 2017 where he requested that Trooper #1 be transferred to the Protective Services Unit (PSU) of the New York State Police, a unit “in charge of protecting the Governor and works in close vicinity of the Governor,” according to the report.

“Trooper #1 was then hired into the PSU, despite not meeting the requirement to have at least three years of State Police service to join the PSU,” the report said. (RELATED: Will Cuomo Be Held Accountable For Allegedly Sending Grandmas To Die In Nursing Homes?)

Cuomo sexually harassed the female New York state trooper “on a number of occasions,” the report said, including by “running his hand across her stomach, from her belly button to her right hip, while she held a door open for him at an event,” by “running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back, saying ‘hey, you,’ while she was standing in front of him in an elevator,” and by “kissing her (and only her) on the cheek in front of another Trooper and asking to kiss her on another occasion, which she deflected.”

Cuomo also made sexually suggestive and gender-based comments to the trooper, according to the report, such as asking her to help him find a girlfriend and “describing his criteria for a girlfriend as someone who ‘[c]an handle pain,'” and “asking her why she wanted to get married when marriage means ‘your sex drive goes down.'”

“Trooper #1 found these interactions with the Governor not only offensive and uncomfortable, but markedly different from the way the Governor interacted with members of the PSU who were men, and she conveyed these incidents contemporaneously to colleagues,” the report said. “Several other PSU Troopers corroborated Trooper #1’s allegations, including some who had personally witnessed some of the touching and comments as well as the gender-based difference in the way the Governor treated Troopers.”

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

