Massive Bears Fight In Stunning Viral Video

A pair of bears were captured on film fighting, and it’s a sight to behold.

In a viral YouTube video posted by Samulin Matkassa, the two bears became incredibly aggressive with each other and neither held back.

"Big brown bears fighting in Kuhmo, Finland. The fight took place near the bear hides operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre," the caption reads. You can give it a watch below.

You know how I always mock idiots who go into the wild and get way too close to animals they encounter? Well, this video is a prime example of why.

Look at the size of both of those bears. If those beasts wanted to, they could tear you limb from limb without much effort at all.

Yet, people see these wild animals and seem to think that they're cute or would make for some great Instagram content.

In reality, they’re gigantic beasts that could maul humans for a mid-morning snack. It reminds me of the famous bear scene from “Yellowstone” with John Dutton.

Having said all that, it was one hell of a majestic video. Imagine getting to watch two huge bears fight in real life. It’d be one of the coolest things imaginable.

Let us know what you thought of the spectacular video in the comments below.

H/T: BroBible