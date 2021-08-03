REPORT: Biden Admin To Announce New Restrictions On Evictions After Democrats Protest

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will impose new restrictions on housing evictions following days of protest from House Democrats calling for President Joe Biden to extend the national moratorium, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post attributed the report to three anonymous people “aware of the matter,” and specific details of what the restrictions might look like have not been released. Biden’s administration previously argued that it lacked the authority to extend the eviction moratorium, calling on Congress or state governments to impose their own restrictions on housing evictions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear on a Tuesday caucus call that she believed it was the Biden administration’s responsibility to act, however.

While the new restrictions would not amount to an outright extension of the eviction moratorium, it may be enough to satisfy House Democrats. (RELATED: Biden Admin Announces New Efforts To Expand Eviction Moratorium Amid Fight Between Congress, White House)

BIDEN called Pelosi this afternoon to inform her of decision to expand eviction moratorium in certain areas, per admin source Biden call came after Pelosi made clear on caucus call with Yellen that admin, NOT House, should act to fix this — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) August 3, 2021

While the Biden administration previously extended the moratorium for an additional month in June, the U.S. Supreme Court soon stepped in and said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not have the authority to extend it further.

The White House has yet to formally announce the restrictions, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued Tuesday that state governments should take up the mantle and enact eviction moratoriums themselves, given that the relevant funding is still available. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed the argument as well, saying he doesn’t believe action is necessary on the federal level.

McConnell on eviction moratorium: “It looks like the money is still there” whether at federal or state level. He says he doesn’t think it requires legislation to get the $$ out — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.