Editorial

The Big 12 Will Lose 50% Of The Conference’s TV Revenue Once Oklahoma And Texas Leave

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) reacts with tight end Mikey Henderson (3) after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC will cost the Big 12 a shocking amount of money.

According to Sam Kahn Jr., Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes the TV revenue split once the Sooners and Longhorns leave will only be $14 million per school. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, each team makes roughly $28 million in TV revenue. So, the Big 12 is going to lose 50% of their revenue without Oklahoma and Texas!

This right here is why the Big 12 is in so much trouble. The conference was only surviving because Oklahoma and Texas were carrying the whole thing.

Sure, there are a bunch of teams in the Big 12, but the Sooners and Longhorns were responsible for the conference’s financial success.

With them leaving, the Big 12 is in huge trouble. The best case scenario is that the Big 12 plucks a few AAC or MWC teams and becomes a shell of its former self.

The worst case scenario is that it completely implodes. Either way, there is no happy ending here for the Big 12.

It’s that simple and with an apparent war with ESPN brewing, things might only get worse.

If you’re a big fan of Big 12 football, you should start mentally preparing for several poor seasons because that’s what’s in your future as the money dries up. It’s going to get very ugly.