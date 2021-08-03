De Blasio Calls For Cuomo To Resign Or Be Impeached

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the resignation or impeachment of his fellow New York Democrat and longtime nemesis Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately,” de Blasio said in a Tuesday statement. (RELATED: ‘I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately’: Cuomo Refuses To Resign, Denies Investigation Findings)



Mayor de Blasio: “It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.” pic.twitter.com/a4K2lJcA37 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) August 3, 2021

New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced earlier Tuesday that her office found that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple female staffers and a member of his security detail, in violation of state and federal law. However, he will not be charged by James’s office.

“My first thoughts are with the women who were subject to this abhorrent behavior, and their bravery in stepping forward to share their stories. The Attorney General’s detailed and thorough report substantiates many disturbing instances of severe misconduct. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment, and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying,” de Blasio added.

De Blasio and Cuomo have feuded since before de Blasio’s mayoral inauguration. As mayor-elect, de Blasio fought Cuomo over a proposed tax hike that the mayor wanted to use to fund universal pre-kindergarten programs, but the governor resisted. During a 2015 blizzard, Cuomo shut down New York City’s subways, with de Blasio learning about the move less than an hour before the announcement. (RELATED: ‘Wake Up’: De Blasio Slams Cuomo On Slow Marijuana Legalization Rollout)

The two continued fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Cuomo threatened to fine New York City hospitals for not vaccinating residents in the order proscribed by the state, de Blasio slammed his “arrogance.”

“Does [Cuomo] think that our health care professionals are uninterested in vaccinating people? How about trusting the people who have been our heroes?” De Blasio responded.

De Blasio later suggested that Cuomo covered up the state’s total number of nursing home deaths due to campaign contributions from the healthcare industry. The New York Democratic Committee, which Cuomo controls, received $1.15 million from The Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) in 2018.

“I think any investigation here has to follow the money,” de Blasio said at the time.

All 19 Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation have also called for Cuomo’s resignation. Cuomo has pledged to remain in office.