Woman Goes On Hike With Man She Just Met, Found Dead Hours Later

Friends are demanding answers after a 31-year-old woman from Boston died Friday while hiking with a man she had just met, even though authorities ruled out foul play, according to local reports.

Angela Tramonte was found around 4:40 p.m., by Phoenix Fire Department personnel after “an extensive search.” She was found off the Echo Canyon Trail near Camelback Mountain in Arizona, according to authorities.

At approximately 4:40pm, after an extensive search, the missing hiker was located off the Echo Canyon Trail, adjacent to a home, on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain. The 30’s female was pronounced deceased and this will now be a death investigation lead by Phoenix PD. — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 31, 2021

Tramonte was visiting a man she had met on Instagram for the first time, her friends told CBS 4 Boston. The duo reportedly began hiking in intense heat when Tramonte became overheated and decided to turn around. The man she was with, who friends say is a police officer, continued on the hike, according to the report.

Technical Rescue Teams on scene at Camelback Mnt for reports of a missing hiker. The adult hiker is from out of town turned around halfway up the trail-her group continued hiking. She did not come down to the parking lot according to her group-Crews are actively searching for her pic.twitter.com/FOy8v9m1AA — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 30, 2021

When he returned to his car, he found Tramonte’s belongings but she was missing, prompting him to call police, according to 12News. (RELATED: Missing Mom Found Dead In Tennessee After Going Missing In New Jersey)

Authorities say she was found near a house and they believe she was looking for help and water, according to the report. Use of Camelback Mountain was restricted Monday due to excessive heat warnings.

Tramonte’s friends said her death is suspicious.

“If anybody knew Angela, she wouldn’t go anywhere without a gallon of water in her hand and I heard she was found without any water,” Melissa Buttaro told CBS 4 Boston.

Tramonte’s best friend, Stacey Gerardi, said “it doesn’t make sense” why the man she was with wouldn’t accompany her back down the mountain.

“As a cop, as a first responder, you’re supposed to help people. If somebody’s walking up a mountain and you’re seeing her in distress and she’s not feeling well and she’s exhausted – why wouldn’t you walk her back down?” Gerardi said, according to the report. “Why would you continue to walk back up? It doesn’t make sense.”

“We want justice. We want answers. We need to keep pushing,” she continued. “That was my sister. We had 25 years of friendship.”

Phoenix Police Department said the man is cooperating with the investigation, according to 12News.

Phoenix Fire Department Captain Rob McDade said hiking groups should stay together, according to the report.

“If you start as a group, you should end as a group.”