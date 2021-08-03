‘I Do Not Want An Apology’: Cuomo Accuser Charlotte Bennett Calls For Impeachment

A former aid who accused Democratic New York Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment said Tuesday that she did not want an apology.

Charlotte Bennett, who worked as an executive assistant and a health policy adviser in Cuomo’s office, tweeted that what she wanted was for Cuomo to be held accountable. (RELATED: As Part Of His Defense, Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages)

“We have the facts. @NYGovCuomo broke federal & state law when he sexually harassed me & other current & former staff. I do not want an apology — I want accountability and an end to victim-blaming. NYS Assembly Speaker @CarlHeastie, it’s time you do the right thing: impeach him,” Bennett tweeted.

Bennett was responding to Cuomo, who gave a statement denying any wrongdoing after Democratic New York Attorney Gen. Letitia James announced the conclusion of the investigation into multiple allegations against him. James said that the independent investigation had found Cuomo to be guilty of sexually harassing multiple women and that he had violated both state and federal law.

Bennett came forward in February of 2021, accusing Cuomo of propositioning her for sex and suggesting that the popularity he had gained for his near-daily coronavirus response briefings had made him feel as though he was “untouchable.”