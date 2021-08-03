Florida State Denies Contacting The SEC, Says Reports Are ‘Untrue’

Florida State has denied that the Seminoles want to head to the SEC.

There have been multiple reports that Florida State might have interest in jumping from the ACC to the SEC, but the school never officially addressed anything. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SEC has been in serious contact with Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State. Not clear if this will materialize, but they have their eyes on a true 20 team MEGA conference. OU and Texas just the start. #ScoopCity — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 23, 2021

Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don’t bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only “free agent” left that would “add to the pot.” — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 2, 2021

However, FSU denied the reports Tuesday. According to Curt Weiler, outgoing university president John Thrasher told fans in a statement, “I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue. We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

I honestly have no idea what to believe at this point. A month ago, nobody would have believed you if you said Oklahoma and Texas were going to the SEC.

Now, it’s already a done deal. So, when you look at things through that lens, anything is possible.

I’m also not sure how much interest the SEC even has in the Seminoles. Wanting to poach Clemson makes a hell of a lot more sense.

Wanting to poach FSU with their recent history and being in the same state as the Gators makes less sense by a sizable margin.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not counting out anything at this point. You’d have to be very foolish to not be open-minded.