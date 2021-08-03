Editorial

Florida State Denies Contacting The SEC, Says Reports Are ‘Untrue’

Apr 10, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) drops back to pass during the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Game held at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Florida State has denied that the Seminoles want to head to the SEC.

There have been multiple reports that Florida State might have interest in jumping from the ACC to the SEC, but the school never officially addressed anything. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, FSU denied the reports Tuesday. According to Curt Weiler, outgoing university president John Thrasher told fans in a statement, “I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue. We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

I honestly have no idea what to believe at this point. A month ago, nobody would have believed you if you said Oklahoma and Texas were going to the SEC.

Now, it’s already a done deal. So, when you look at things through that lens, anything is possible.

I’m also not sure how much interest the SEC even has in the Seminoles. Wanting to poach Clemson makes a hell of a lot more sense.

Wanting to poach FSU with their recent history and being in the same state as the Gators makes less sense by a sizable margin.

 

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not counting out anything at this point. You’d have to be very foolish to not be open-minded.