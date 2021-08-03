Gisele Bundchen Wishes Happy Birthday To The ‘Love Of’ Her ‘Life,’ Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen wished a happy birthday to the “love of” her “life,” Tom Brady, in a sweet post she shared Tuesday on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday love of my life!” the 41-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model captioned her post. “Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady”

Her post included the lyrics to the song originally sung by Frankie Valli, “Can’t Take My Eyes off You,” along with a few great shots of the her and Tom together.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB responded to the post from his super model wife, “Aaawwwww Te Amo Tanto meu Amor Da minha Vida !!!” Which according to Google translate means, “Aaawwwww I love you so much my love of my life !!!” (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback turned 44 on Tuesday and recently talked about how he definitely sees an end date to his NFL career.

Brady didn’t exactly say the final date for sure, but did make it clear that he couldn’t see himself playing until he’s 50 years old, calling it a “long time,” USA Today reported.

“I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal,” the superstar QB explained. “This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract.”

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that,” he added. “If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”