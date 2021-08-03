Gwen Berry Fails To Earn A Medal At The Olympics

American hammer thrower Gwen Berry didn’t earn a medal at the Olympics.

According to the New York Post, Berry failed to medal Tuesday after finishing 11th in her event. There were only a total of 12 competitors, and she’ll now return back to America empty-handed! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For anyone who doesn’t know, Berry set the sports world on fire when she refused to honor and respect our great flag and national anthem.

Ever since her Olympic trials, fans have been furious with her amid worries she would embarrass America on the international stage.

Well, she did embarrass herself by being terrible at her event, but at least she didn’t get on the podium and disrespect the USA.

That would have been substantially worse. People lose all the time. Won’t people don’t do is spit in the face of this great country, and that’s exactly what Berry did to upset so many sports fans and people around the nation.

When you put on the red, white and blue, you represent the entire nation. It’s not about the individual. It’s about the country, and there’s no room for protesting.

If you don’t understand that, then just stay home.

American athletes who protest during the Olympics have no business representing the USA on the international stage. If they hate this beautiful country so much, they can stay home. pic.twitter.com/TWvEXXidxE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 28, 2021

