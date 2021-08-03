‘I Think He Should’: Biden Calls On Cuomo To Resign Following Investigation

President Joe Biden called on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following an investigation that determined he sexually harassed women.

New York Attorney General Letitia James declared Tuesday that an independent investigation found Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women and that the governor violated state and federal law. The president was reminded of his comments back in March regarding Cuomo, when he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that the Democratic governor should resign if the investigation confirmed the allegations.

“I stand by that statement,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.

The president was pressed on whether his response meant that he was specifically now calling for Cuomo to resign.

“Yes,” Biden declared. (RELATED: Biden: Cuomo Should Resign If Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are Confirmed)

Biden wouldn’t say whether he believes Cuomo should be impeached. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for Cuomo to either resign or be impeached earlier Tuesday. Cuomo responded to the investigation on Tuesday, doubling down on declaring innocence and choosing not to resign.

“Let’s take one thing at a time here,” Biden said when asked about impeaching Cuomo. “I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact, I have not read all that data.”

WATCH:

The president also addressed a photograph used by Cuomo showing him embracing Biden. Cuomo used multiple photographs during his response Tuesday in an attempt to show that his actions were not nefarious or inappropriate, but rather something he does “with everyone.”

“Look, I’m not gonna fly spec this,” the president said. “I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

During Tuesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to speak on Biden’s behalf regarding Cuomo, noting he would give his opinion later that day. Psaki did say she personally “found the allegations to be abhorrent.”

“I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I did,” Psaki said.

Biden joins growing calls for resignation from lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic New York Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.